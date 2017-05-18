Baby red ruffed lemur born at Denver Zoo

DENVER — The Denver Zoo is welcoming a new baby to the family.

Penny, a female, red ruffed lemur was born on Tuesday, April 25.

Until this week, Penny had been spending time behind the scenes bonding with her mother, Sixpence, zoo officials said in a statement released Thursday.

“Young red ruffed lemurs do not cling to their mothers like many other primates. Instead their mother will typically carry them around with her mouth, one at a time, almost like a dog or cat,” zoo officials stated.

Zookeepers say Penny is doing well and visitors can see her now at the Zoo’s Emerald Forest building.

Red ruffed lemurs are mostly covered with red fur, except for their black faces, feet and tails and white patches on the back of their necks.

“They are thought to be called “ruffed” because of the tufts of fur around their necks,” zoo officials explained. “These resemble ruffs, or large, ruffled collars worn by European men and women in the late 1500s and early 1600s.”

Adults’ bodies can grow to about 3 feet long and their tails can stretch another three feet.

“Exact red ruffed lemur population numbers in the wild aren’t known, but the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies them as endangered,” officials stated. “Their numbers are thought to be dwindling, mostly due to habitat destruction, and their range has been reduced to a small area in Northeastern Madagascar.”