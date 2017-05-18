Aurora State of City speech fails to address controversial hot topic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The city of Aurora bragging a bit Thursday about the opportunity, development and inclusion you’ll find within its borders.

But what we didn’t hear a single word about during the mayor’s State of the City speech is one of Aurora’s most controversial topics: immigration.

Aurora’s city council Monday made it clear with its 6-to-4 vote the city is not a sanctuary city.

Council wanted to make it clear, so people would quit labeling them as such.

A city spokesperson told us the resolution changes nothing about their operations.

But immigrants and immigrant advocates said that’s a big part of the problem.

“In Aurora, one in five of our residents was born in another country,” said Mayor Steve Hogan to a crowd of about 500 people at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center Thursday.

Hogan proudly embraces the city’s immigrant backbone at his sixth State of the City speech.

“In Aurora, you’ll find a community dedicated to embracing its diversity,” said the mayor.

Yet, immigrant advocates say those words are empty--particularly in light of city council’s resolution Monday declaring it’s not a sanctuary city.

Sanctuary cities limit cooperation in enforcing immigration law—which is a federal responsibility.

“We see this resolution and concurrent efforts to celebrate the diverseness of the city as incredibly hypocritical,” said Ana Rodriguez, with Colorado People’s Alliance.

She also said the city promotes its diversity when it benefits them, but aren’t willing to stand up for immigrants when it doesn’t.

“Aurora is much more diverse than Denver, and yet, Denver is, at least, listening and engaging with the community in this way. But Aurora sends the opposite message.”

The arrest of immigrants at the Denver courthouse by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers compelled Denver to issue a letter to federal immigration officials warning them to back off arrests at courthouses and schools for fear of jeopardizing public safety.

“If they were truly willing to celebrate and protect their diversity, and the fact they have so many immigrants and refugees, then they’d be pushing for really progressive policies, which prove they stick up for their constituency,” Rodriguez said.

“No matter where you come from, no matter your background,” Hogan said reading from a prepared speech.

So while the mayor celebrates the city’s welcoming of immigrants, critics say they should try growing their compassion for them.

Mayor Hogan said he did not want to talk about the resolution Thursday--and intentionally did not mention it in his speech.

He said the resolution doesn’t do anything--that everything they are doing now they were doing under Obama.

Bottom line: they enforce local law, not federal law.