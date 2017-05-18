Alternative Therapies: Neurofeedback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Living at a mile high, we're obviously not getting as much oxygen as those living at sea level. Experts say that can affect our brain function to the point where some need help retraining their brains to perform certain functions. That's where today's alternative therapy comes in. It's called Neurofeedback. Neurofeedback uses real-time displays of brain activity to teach self-regulation of brain function and help “condition” the brain. The exercises are designed to target improvement in specific functional areas of the brain: motor planning, auditory imagery, expression, language comprehension, executive function, spatial orientation, or visual processing. These exercises track the brain’s response to different types of stimulation. Neurofeedback and neuro-conditioning can improve sleep patterns, help with anxiety and depression, and help relieve migraines or chronic pain. Neurofeedback training can also be helpful in the treatment of seizures, traumatic brain injury, stroke, and autism.

