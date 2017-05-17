× ZIPA Pale Ale – Beer named after Zipper

Yeager Sharpe from Breckenridge Brewery tells us about Zipper’s new beer, ZIPA Pale Ale.

Breckenridge Brewery announced today that through their longstanding partnership with Freedom Service Dogs (FSD) they have created a new IPA called ‘ZIPA’ (pronounced Zippah) to raise awareness and funds for the organization which will help offset the cost of training their newest chocolate labrador puppy trainee- Zipper. For the next year, Breckenridge Brewery will donate $1 to Freedom Service Dogs for every ZIPA pour at the Farm House restaurant at its Littleton brewery and at its brewpub in Breckenridge. These dollars will help supplement the cost of training Zipper and other service dogs in training. FSD estimates that it costs an average of $30,000 to custom train each of their dogs for clients. The trained service dogs are given to clients with disabilities at no charge.

Zipper will be making two celebrity appearances at the Farm House restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton this weekend to launch his namesake ale. On Friday afternoon, May 19th, at 4:00 he’ll trot in to oversee the official tapping in of ZIPA. He’ll be back Sunday, May 21, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. to greet people in the beer garden as they sample ZIPA. The first 50 who sample his beer will receive a Farm House dog biscuit, made with spent grain from the brewery, to bring home to their pups.