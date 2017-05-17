× Woman on crack who shot random man in Aurora sentenced to 25 years

AURORA, Colo. — Prosecutors say a woman had been drinking and smoking crack for several hours before she went outside and shot a man for no reason.

Joel Mary Felix, 37, was sentenced to 25 years for assault with a deadly weapon and 12 years for felony menacing. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Investigators say Felix had been drinking alcohol and smoking crack at a friend’s house on Oct. 21, 2014, when she became confrontational and accused other people in the home of stealing from her.

Felix was yelling and waving the gun on the front porch, investigators said.

“With no provocation she shot a 36-year-old man who was in a nearby driveway,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement released Wednesday.

The man was shot in the stomach and lost 12 liters of blood.

“If it was not for the pure luck of having a combat veteran and an off-duty police officer within seconds of where the victim fell, and the extraordinary work of the emergency staff at the hospital to save the victim, his life would not have been saved,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson stated.

Felix was on probation for her second and third felony convictions at the time of the shooting.

“The conduct here was outrageous,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in the statement. “Firearms should not be in the hands of convicted felons and crack users.”