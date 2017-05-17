Victim in southeast Denver homicide identified

DENVER — The man who was killed in a southeast Denver homicide on Tuesday has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said 27-year-old Timothy Anderson was pronounced dead at a home in the 3900 block of South Spruce Street about 9 a.m.

An autopsy determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Police had no new information Wednesday in the death at the home south of East Hampden Avenue and west of South Tamarac Drive.

No suspect information has been released.