Top May snowstorms in Denver’s history

DENVER — With a late season snow on the way, here is a list of the top late May snowstorms in the city.

May 25-26, 1950 had 10.7″

May 15-16, 1957 had 8.8″

May 17, 1983 had 7.1″

May 29, 1975 had 5.6″

May 20-21, 1931 had 4.6″

May 18-20, 1915 had 3.9″

For Denver, this upcoming storm may not put us at that top of that list but we should see snowfall throughout the city later Thursday through Friday morning.

The biggest impact out of this storm will be to the north, from Estes Park & Fort Collins to Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming.

The mountainous areas of Boulder and Larimer Counties could have one to three feet of snowfall.

Southern Wyoming may have a foot or two of snowfall also which will make I-80 a very difficult travel route.

Amounts around Denver will vary a lot depending on location, plus if the storm shifts any farther to the north the south side accumulation forecast will have to be dropped significantly. Most of the metro area snowfall will be Thursday night through Friday morning.

As an early estimate, here is how Matt Makens described the timeline and totals to come. He says this is a good early approximation but any more shift to the storm track will greatly reduce or increase totals, so check back for more.

Also, warm temperatures will allow a lot of snowmelt as the storm moves through.