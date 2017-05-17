× Thousands of coffee presses recalled

Bradshaw International is recalling around 85,000 Bialetti coffee presses because the glass beaker can break and you may cut yourself.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received three injury reports, two people needed stitches.

The recalled coffee presses have been sold at Fred Meyer, Ross, Kroger, Target, HomeGoods, specialty stores across the county and online through Amazon.

The presses come in four different colors: blue, green, black and red.

If you own one of the recalled presses, stop using the product and contact Bradshaw International for a free replacement.