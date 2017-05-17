These tips will help you protect your garden from the spring snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow is making its way to the Denver metro area, and that could spell trouble for plants and trees.

Experts told the FOX31 Problem Solvers now is the time to prepare for the May cold snap. Flowers like marigolds and petunias will be especially vulnerable under snow.

“Any vegetables or herbs, you definitely want to protect them,” said Ace Hardware lawn & gardening manager David Arabie.

That protection comes with covering plants, according to Arabie.

An old sheet or products from a gardening store will work—anything that will allow the plants to breath. But experts say make sure to provide support under a covering to ensure heavy snow will not crush plants. Coverings for some smaller trees are also available at local gardening stores.

Coverings available at most garden shops should cost just under $20.

“If you’re getting a lot of snow and you start seeing the branches bend, get your push broom out there and shake it,” said Arabie.

The Problem Solvers also recommend some simple pipe maintenance on sprinkler systems. Adding some insulation around exposed pipes could do the trick-- but better yet-- draining exposed pipes through a “bleeder valve” is the best option.