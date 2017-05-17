Study: Five Guys overtakes In-N-Out as America’s favorite burger chain

LOS ANGELES — In-N-Out Burger, a cult favorite for decades in Southern California and the West, is no longer America’s favorite burger chain, according to a poll.

The overwhelmingly popular chain was overtaken in Harris Poll’s EquiTrend Study by Five Guys Burgers and Fries, dropping to No. 2.

In-N-Out held the top spot for the past two years in the poll, which asks consumers to rank brands in several areas fields based on familiarity, quality and how likely they are to buy the product.

Shake Shack finished third in the survey, followed by Wendy’s, Culver’s Whataburger, McDonald’s, Sonic America’s Drive-In, Smashburger and Steak ‘n Shake.

Five Guys started in Virginia in 1986 but didn’t expand beyond the District of Columbia area until 2001.

It has since spread across the country, including to Colorado, and around the world with 1,400 locations.

In-N-Out opened its first drive-thru in 1948, and has more than 300 locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon — but not Colorado.