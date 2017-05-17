× Study: Allergies to marijuana pollen are on the rise

A study from the American College Of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology shows allergic reactions to pollen from marijuana plants are on the rise.

The study concludes that marijuana is an allergen, like other pollen-bearing plants, and more than 36 million Americans could be allergic.

According to the report, 73 percent of people who react to pollen also have issues with marijuana pollen and marijuana smoke — even if they are “merely exposed to marijuana smoke,” the Daily Mail reported.

The symptoms are similar to those of hay fever. It can also trigger asthma issues and cause inflammation, rashes and even anaphylaxis.

As with other allergens, researchers advised that people avoid cannabis to reduce the risk of a reaction.