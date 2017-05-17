We just showed you some healthy snacks for those Summer picnics. Here's one more to keep stocked up for the kiddos, or yourself: Rise Buddy. They're baked rice snacks made with 100% whole grain brown rice chips. They're gluten free and trans fat free, and have a crispy texture similar to a potato chip. They're great for Summertime snacks, lunch time, or road trips. Find them on Amazon.com.
Rise Buddy is a Healthy Summertime Snack for the Kiddos
