Rene Lima-Marin released from prison, then detained by ICE over residency status

DENVER -- The release of the Aurora man who was mistakenly released from prison and then re-incarcerated hit a snag Wednesday.

A judge in Arapahoe County ordered Lima-Marin's release Tuesday, but federal immigration authorities put a hold on him while they look into his residency status. That's according to Rene Lima-Marin's wife, Jasmine.

He was released transferred from prison in Cañon City to the Department of Corrections' diagnostic center in Denver. But he never walked out of the facility a free man Wednesday. Instead he was being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A statement from the Colorado Department of Corrections said, "Lima-Marin was released by the Department of Corrections to Immigration and Customs Enforcement pursuant to the detainer as required by law."

The anticipated reunion with his family didn't happen.

Lima-Marin came to the United States from Cuba when he was a young child. He was a legal resident but he apparently never applied to become a U.S. citizen.

Because he was found guilty of an aggravated felony, he is eligible to be deported upon release from prison. His lawyer, Jaime Halscott, did not see this coming, saying when Lima-Marin was released nine years ago, the government did not take this action.

Halscott was working Wednesday night on what to do next.

Lima-Marin, now 38, was sentenced in 2000 for his role in two 1998 video store robberies. Let out on parole by mistake in 2008, Lima-Marin found work, got married and became a father to two boys.

When his former prosecutor happened to check on his whereabouts in 2014, the state realized Lima-Marin had been let out by mistake. His sentence was reinstated and he was sent back to prison.

“I would have never had a wife. I would have never had children. I would have never bought a house. I never would have done any of those things,” Lima-Marin said in 2014.

