Police investigate 2 home burglaries in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- Police in Greenwood Village are investigating two home burglaries, including one where a dog was shot by an intruder.

The burglaries happened just blocks from each other. The first home was hit just before 10 p.m. on East Stanford Place.

The homeowner hear someone trying to get in through an open window, but the suspect ran before police arrived.

Then at 8 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a burglary at a home on Alton Street. The homeowners weren't home, but officers found a dog had been shot.

Neighbors told police they heard a gunshot on Monday night.

It's not known if the cases are connected. Police have not released any suspect description.

The dog is expected to survive.