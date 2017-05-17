Different Breast Cancer Screenings for Different Densities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since this is National Women's Health Week, we want to share some important information with you about breast cancer screening. Did you know that the kind of breast tissue you have makes a difference in the kinds of screenings you want to consider? Paula discovered this five months ago when she was diagnosed with Stage-One Breast Cancer.

These are the websites for Paula's Breast Cancer doctors: TheWomensImagingCenter.com, RockyMountainCancerCenters.com, and WesternSurgicalCare.com

Also, be sure to join Paula at the annual fundraiser for Sense of Security, a local non-profit helping Colorado breast cancer patients pay their monthly bills during treatment. The event is called "Distinctly Colorado", it's a lovely farm to table experience, with live and silent auctions and lots of fun activities at Four Mile Historic Park, Saturday, Sept. 16th, from 5-9pm. Please register online. Tickets are $150 (includes $25 auction credit).