North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has seizure during race

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis had a seizure Wednesday morning while running in the annual American Council of Life Capital Challenge race in Washington, a race organizer said.

Tillis was transported to George Washington University Hospital, event spokesman Jeff Darman said, and his status remains uncertain at this time.

The senator was alert when medical responders arrived on the scene, he said.

Tillis posted a video to Twitter saying he was doing well.

Tillis, 56, was first elected to the Senate in 2014, after serving as speaker of North Carolina’s House of Representatives.

He sits on several high-profile committees in the Senate, including armed services, judiciary and veterans’ affairs.

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, a Democrat, tweeted well wishes to Tillis.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Senator Tillis and his family. – RC” he tweeted.

Several members of Congress planned to run in the annual three-mile road race, including Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Graves, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.