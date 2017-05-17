Neiman Marcus terminates lease at Colorado Mills mall after damaging hailstorm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Neiman Marcus Last Call store in the Colorado Mills mall is terminating its lease after a devastating hailstorm last week.

Neiman Marcus said in a statement the lease has been terminated in agreement with its landlord.

The store said it suffered significant damage to merchandise and the building’s structure from the May 8 storm that dropped golf ball-sized hail at the huge Lakewood mall.

There are reports the mall could stay closed until at least November, but officials have not confirmed that.

No other stores have announced they will not return to the mall.