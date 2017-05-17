× Man paragliding seriously hurt in crash near Castle Rock Middle School

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A paraglider crashed and was seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon in Castle Rock.

Karen Carter with the town of Castle Rock said he was found before 1:30 p.m. unconscious on the ground near Castle Rock Middle School. That’s in the 2500 block of Meadows Boulevard.

Carter said he had multiple fractures and was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.

Police investigating the crash believe the man got caught in a down-draft.

There was no other information released about the paraglider crash.