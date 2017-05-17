Man paragliding seriously hurt in crash near Castle Rock Middle School
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A paraglider crashed and was seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon in Castle Rock.
Karen Carter with the town of Castle Rock said he was found before 1:30 p.m. unconscious on the ground near Castle Rock Middle School. That’s in the 2500 block of Meadows Boulevard.
Carter said he had multiple fractures and was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.
Police investigating the crash believe the man got caught in a down-draft.
There was no other information released about the paraglider crash.
39.409743 -104.892089