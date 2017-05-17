× Man convicted of sexually assaulting girl leaving dance class gets 24 years to life

THORNTON, Colo. — A man convicted of attacking a 13-year-old girl in front of a dance studio in Thornton has been sentenced to 24 years to life in prison.

Ruben Jesus Sifuentes, now 28, was seen loitering around Urban Acrobatics at 720 West 84th Avenue in Thornton before the attack on December 16, 2015, prosecutors said.

Investigators said two girls left the studio and were getting into a car to go home when Sifuentes charged at them and opened the rear passenger door.

The driver, who is the mother of one of the girls, fought to pull the victim away from Sifuentes and the girl kicked at him, investigators said.

In March, Sifuentes was convicted of one count of aggravated sexual assault on a child using physical force or violence.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Petri Beard told said the “heinous and violent” crimes committed by the defendant deserved the maximum sentence, prosecutors said in a statement released Wednesday.

A letter written by the victim was read to the court.

“No one deserves what happened to me,” prosecutors quoted the victim as stating. “I can’t let another girl be hurt like I was. This man needs to be put in prison. There is not enough years in a lifetime for how long I want this man to be put in prison. After what this repugnant person did to me he should never see the light of day. Considering that he kept denying what he did makes it more abominable than it already is.”

On Tuesday, an Adams County District judge sentenced Sifuentes to 24 years to life in prison, followed by parole of 20 years to life, the district attorney’s office stated. Sifuentes must also must register as a sex offender.