Man charged with murder in homeless shelter stabbing

DENVER — A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a homeless shelter earlier this month, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Timothy Lovelace, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree murder. Lovelace is accused of stabbing 45-year-old Gordon Everts to death at the Central Presbyterian homeless shelter at 1680 N. Sherman St. on May 11.

The district attorney’s office said Lovelace and Everts were having a conversation near Everts’ bunk when Lovelace apparently left and came back with a chef’s knife.

Everts was stabbed several times, the district attorney’s office said.

Lovelace was arrested at the homeless shelter and is being held without bond in the Denver city jail.