Littleton police to release body cam video from officer who shot driver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department plan to release body cam footage from the officer-involved shooting that happened Friday.

Investigators said they would also release the identity of the armed suspect and the deputy who shot the suspect at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy spotted an SUV near County Line Road and Sante Fe Road that appeared to need assistance.

When the deputy pulled over to offer help, the suspect got out of the SUV with a weapon, investigators said.

“The Deputy gave the subject verbal commands,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The Deputy feared for his life and deployed his service weapon.”

“It certainly could have cost the deputy his life,” Littleton police Cmdr. Trent Cooper said after the shooting. “You know, it just goes to show how unpredictable, how the situations are where this deputy thought he was making a courtesy traffic stop and helping a motorist in need and a short time later, he’s involved in an officer-involved shooting.”

Other deputies arrived and provided emergency medical aid to the suspect, who was then transported to a local hospital. Investigators did not provide any information about his condition but said he would be charged with first-degree assault after he was released from the hospital.

Wednesday’s press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Littleton Police Department.