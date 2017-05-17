× Late-season storm poised to deliver rain, snow to Denver, Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A powerful, late-season spring storm is set to deliver rain in Denver and along the Front Range beginning Wednesday followed by heavy, wet snow.

While a snowstorm this late in May might seem unusual, it’s not. The latest date of snow falling in Denver is June 12, happening in 1947.

Clouds will build Wednesday afternoon with a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms across the Front Range. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Skies will be cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in the mountains. Heavier snow will fall above 9,000 feet on Wednesday night through Thursday.

The storm will be a rain-snow mix below 6,000 feet in the metro area on Thursday before changing to all snow Thursday night through Friday morning.

Early forecasts call for 3 inches of accumulation in Denver, 6 inches in Fort Collins and 12 inches in Boulder.

The heaviest snow accumulations will stay above 6,000 feet, including parts of the foothills, and Continental and Palmer divides.

A winter storm watch will go into effect Wednesday night to Friday afternoon for the southern foothills, where 12-20 inches of snow could fall.

A bull’s-eye of heavy snow where 2-4 feet could fall is possible from Longs Peak to Estes Park to Cameron Pass and Red Feather Lakes.

A winter storm warning above 9,000 feet will go into effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures will plunge to near or just below freezing on Thursday and Friday mornings, making potted and sensitive planted outdoor plants vulnerable. Highs Thursday will only reach the mid-40s.

Snow will change to rain on Friday afternoon before the storm moves out.

With trees leafed out, downed limbs and heavy snow on power lines could pose widespread power outages and damage.

Precipitation will wind down Friday, with Saturday and Sunday looking mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and the mid-60s on Sunday.

