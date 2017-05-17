Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Police Officer John Adsit is retiring but he's not done helping the community.

He was injured in the line of duty while protecting students from East High School who were involved in a protest march on December 3, 2014.

Adsit was hit by a car. He was recently awarded a Purple Heart for his service.

Three years and 18 surgeries later, he's hanging up his badge. It's something he didn't expect to be doing this soon in his police career.

"It was shorter than I wanted. There's been some grief involved in this process. God's got a plan and on days like today, It's wonderful to know the support that's around me and my family at this time," he said during his retirement part Wednesday.

He is now a full time student and he plans to continue his work with his Adsit Strong foundation. The organization helps officers and first responders who are injured while on the job.

Adsit's last day on the Denver Police force is Saturday.