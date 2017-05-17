× Crews searching Great Sand Dunes for missing visitor

GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Teams are searching the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve for a missing visitor.

Someone noticed an unattended vehicle in the Sand Pit picnic area parking lot along Medano Pass Primitive Road.

Park officials determined the vehicle had been there since the weekend of May 7.

Park staff started investigating and decided to initiate a search and rescue effort for the missing park visitor on Monday.

“Multiple resources including aviation crews, park staff, and search dog teams are currently engaged in the search efforts,” park officials said. “The search area includes 14 square miles of rugged terrain in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area around Mount Herard.”

Officials said additional resources are expected to join the search efforts on Wednesday.