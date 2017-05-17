Colorado Women for Trump standing by the President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It has been a turbulent week for President Donald Trump's White House.

First the firing of FBI Director James Comey, then the release of classified information to Russia, and finally the accusation President Trump personally asked former FBI Director Comey to leave the investigation into Michael Flynn alone.

On Wednesday the Department of Justice appointed a special prosecutor to handle the investigation.

So are Trump's supporters still with him? It appears so.

"Do you think Trump has done anything wrong?" Reporter Joe St. George asked Charlene Hardcastle.

Hardcastle is with Colorado Women for Trump.

"I don't. The only thing he's done wrong is eat too much ice cream," Hardcastle said.

"We are in a movement and the movement is not going away," Jan Cook, who is also a Trump supporter said.

"Who do you believe? I think the Times and the Post have been trying to take him out," Hardcastle said -- not believing in articles with anonymous sources.

Retaining the support of people like Hardcastle and Cook is critical for the president. If he loses them, he may lose Republicans in Congress as talk of impeachment intensifies.