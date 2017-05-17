Avalanche Advisory issued that includes the Front Range

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a special Avalanche Advisory that includes the Front Range.

A powerful, late-season spring storm is set to deliver rain in Denver and along the Front Range beginning Wednesday followed by heavy, wet snow.

The Avalanche Advisory is in effect in the shaded areas through 5 p.m. on Friday.

(Image: National Weather Service)

The advisory was issued because significant snowfall is expected over the next 48 hours.

Some areas could see up to three feet of snow, according to the NWS.

Spring storm to impact ne CO midnight Wednesday thru 6pm Friday. Expected storm total snow accumulations range from a trace to 36". #COwx pic.twitter.com/kPHXwDqlPi — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 17, 2017

“A powerful spring storm is developing Wednesday afternoon and this storm is forecast to bring significant snow to the San Juan Mountains and the eastern slopes of Colorado’s Front Ranges from Monarch Pass north to the Wyoming border,” the National Weather Service stated.

“Avalanche danger increases through Friday. Human-triggered avalanches are likely and natural avalanches are possible.”

The affected areas include the San Juan Mountains, the Sawatch Range, Mosquito Range, Pikes Peak and the Front Range.