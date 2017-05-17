× Aurora day care facing investigation after 2 toddlers wandered away

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Office of Early Education is investigating a day care in Aurora after two toddlers wandered away without anyone noticing.

It happened Monday at Rising Stars Daycare at 12291 E Cornell Ave. Both of the boys were 2 years old.

The father of one of the boys spotted the toddlers running down the street.

“I did a double take. One of the kids (Mason) was mine,” said Mike Maggard. “I was panicked. It was bad. I was terrified. I thought they were just going to run out into the street. They don’t know any better. He doesn’t know.”

“He’s a runner, for sure. Everywhere we go, he’s always running,” said Terra Bell, Mason’s mother.

Maggard picked up the two boys and took them back to the day care.

“They couldn’t really explain what happened. They just said the teacher was busy changing a diaper and lost track of them,” said Maggard.

The day care said the boys wandered away while outside with a teacher who got distracted. They said the boys were only missing for a few seconds.

On Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department confirmed day care officials had been issued a summons in the case in Arapahoe County.

The Colorado Office of Early Education confirmed the state received a complaint and is launching an investigation.