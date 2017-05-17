Argo Tunnel reopens in Idaho Springs after 70+ years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. -- More than 70 years after it closed, the Argo Tunnel at the Argo Gold Mine and Mill in Idaho Springs, reopened on Wednesday.

A group of investors purchased the historic site a year ago from Jim Maxwell, who had owned and operated Argo's facilities since 1976.

"Jim saved the facility," said Bob Bowland, a resident of Idaho Springs. "It had been vandalized and was literally falling in on itself for about 30 years".

The last time the Argo Tunnel had seen light was in 1943. Fast-forward to today and it is now accessible to visitors looking to tour the historic site.

"To save this and bring it to what it’s going to be I can’t imagine the dedication and love they had for the mine and what it’s going to be," said Sally Hopper, referring to the group of investors who brought the tunnel back to life.

Argo's new owners also plan to build a luxury hotel and convention center nearby. It will be situated 'discreetly' into Rose Gulch.

