Anadarko disconnects all 1-inch lines after Firestone home explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. — Anadarko Petroleum said it is disconnecting all 1-inch diameter natural gas flow lines from more than 3,000 vertical wells in Colorado after a deadly home explosion and fire last month in Firestone.

It’s the same type of pipe that carried odorless gas that fueled the explosion that killed two men and critically injured a woman on April 17.

The company made the announcement on a web page it set up that it plans to periodically update.

The company said it will fund methane detection equipment for homeowners in the Oak Meadows subdivision and clean the park next to the house that exploded.

“Colorado residents must feel safe in their own homes, and I want to be clear that we are committed to understanding all that we can about this tragedy as we work with each investigating agency until causes can be determined,” Anadarko executive vice president for U.S. onshore exploration and production Brad Holly said on the web page.

Anadarko Petroleum, which owned the well near the Firestone home, closed 3,000 vertical wells in northeastern Colorado as a result of the explosion.

Great Western Oil and Gas also shut down some of its wells as a precaution.

Gov. John Hickenlooper called for a statewide review of oil and gas operations. Energy companies are inspecting pipelines that are attached to the more than 54,000 active oil and gas wells in the state.