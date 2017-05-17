Alternative Therapies: Craniosacral Therapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of people now spend a lot of money on massages. It's become a billion dollar business nationwide. But what if you don't like the intense pushing and pulling that goes along with it. Then something called Craniosacral therapy may be just what the doctor ordered.

Craniosacral Therapy is offered at Peace of Mind Massage. Craniosacral Therapy (CST) is a very gentle and subtle style of bodywork that can have profound results because the practitioner is tuning into the cerebrospinal fluid in the body. This modality features a series of holds throughout the body, from the feet to the pelvis to the skull. Using a great deal of patience, awareness and skill, the practitioner's goal is to encourage the body’s rhythm to become more vibrant, more even, or to bring it to stillness as a “reset button” for the client. The benefit of this type of therapy is a fine-tuning of all of the behind-the-scenes things happening in the body through the nervous tissue. Craniosacral Therapy can help reduce stress, anxiety, improve sleep quality, reduce migraines and headaches, alleviates issues with TMJ, and in some cases improve tinnitus.