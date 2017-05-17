2 arrested after ‘military-grade’ explosive found at El Paso County school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- Two people were arrested and more than 300 people evacuated after a "military grade" explosive was found at a private school on Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The device was found in the cafeteria of Fountain Valley School of Colorado, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies, members of a bomb squad, and SWAT and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel responded to the school at 6155 Fountain Valley School Road southeast of Colorado Springs just after 3 p.m.

More than 300 students, faculty and staff were evacuated to a nearby church. The all-clear was given about 9:30 p.m. There were no injuries.

Bryan Bolding and a 16-year-old male accomplice were arrested on multiple charges, including possession and use of a hoax incendiary device, terrorist training activities, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy, attempting to influence a public servant, reckless endangerment, child abuse without injury and several counts of felony menacing.

According to the school's website, Bolding is the director of technology at the school. Bolding's biography was off the website as of Wednesday morning.