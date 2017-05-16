Watch live: April the giraffe’s stream returns Tuesday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Animal Adventure Park in New York brought back the giraffe cam featuring April the giraffe and her calf on Tuesday.

The zoo says the stream will open be up until 6 p.m. MT.

The baby’s name was announced on “Good Morning America” earlier this month. In the end, keeper Allysa Swilley named the calf Tajiri, which is Swahili for hope and confidence.

The now-famous giraffe gave birth to her fourth calf on April 15 as people around the world were glued to their computers watching the live feed.

The park no longer does the cam around the clock, but continues to stream April every Tuesday afternoon.