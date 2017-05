Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Von Miller’s Favorite Wine

You may remember back in December...Broncos Linebacker Von Miller sent a special holiday gift to all AFC West football players. The gift was a bottle of custom-made wine.

That wine was blended by Boulder native Jesse Katz, who founded Devil Proof Vineyards and Aperture Cellars in California. Jesse is here to share his wine with us today! And, Kathie gets to taste it too!

https://aperture-cellars.com/