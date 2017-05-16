Vehicle goes off Speer Boulevard, teeters over Cherry Creek trail

DENVER — A vehicle went off Speer Boulevard and teetered over the Cherry Creek trail on Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Speer at West Eighth Avenue.

@Denver_Fire securing a car over the bike path at 8th & Speer Blvd. One party injured and being transported by @DenverHealthMed pic.twitter.com/lsqPjXbgIK — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) May 16, 2017

Injured party removed from vehicle by @Denver_Fire & transported by @DenverHealthMed at 8th &Speer. Car being secured prior to removal. pic.twitter.com/n9cj6GDqdl — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) May 16, 2017

One person was injured and taken to Denver Health Medical Center with unknown injuries. It’s not known if the person injured was the driver or someone else.

Firefighters worked to secure the vehicle and remove it.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.