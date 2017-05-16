Two toddlers wander away from Aurora daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora family is upset with their daycare center after two toddlers managed to wander away without anyone noticing.

It happened Wednesday at Rising Stars Daycare on Cornell. Both of the boys were two-years-old.

"I did a double take. One of the kids (Mason) was mine," said Mike Maggard, who spotted the two toddlers running down the street. "I was panicked. It was bad. I was terrified. I thought they were just going to run out into the street. They don't know any better. He doesn't know."

"He's a runner for sure. Everywhere we go he's always running," said Terra Bell, Mason's mother.

Maggard picked up the two boys and took them back to the daycare.

"They couldn't really explain what happened. They just said the teacher was busy changing a diaper and lost track of them," said Maggard.

The daycare told FOX31 the incident is a "non-issue." They said the boys wandered away while outside with a teacher who got distracted. They said they were only missing for a few seconds.

The mother of the other two-year-old also believes the incident was not a "big deal."

"It's a safe daycare and we trust them," said Loula Aeden.

However, Mike Maggard and Terra Bell said the daycare's explanation doesn't cut it.

"No, they're definitely not going back," said Bell.