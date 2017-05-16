The Man behind Von Miller’s Custom Wine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winemaker Jesse Katz is a Boulder native, who now oversees his two wine labels, Devil Proof and Aperture, from his home in Healdsburg, California. He became the youngest head winemaker in the country when he led the programs at Lancaster Estate Winery and Roth Estate. He is the first winemaker to ever make the Forbes Under 30 list. Jesse is known for creating the 2009 Alexander Valley Cabernet blend, “Blue Ocean Floor,” for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's wedding, and “The Setting,” a 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon that Von Miller gifted every player in the AFC West in late 2016. Katz has made custom wines for several restaurants in the Denver area, including Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, and the Parker Garage. Jesse has just released several brand new wines, including a 2016 Aperture Sauvignon Blanc and a 2014 Oliver’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon. You can also buy Von Miller’s wine, the Setting, at www.aperture-cellars.com.