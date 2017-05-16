Suspect taken into custody after Wheat Ridge standoff

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff on Tuesday morning, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Ames Street, just west of Sheridan Boulevard near West 26th Avenue, at 1 a.m. A woman reported a fight with her boyfriend and a shot was fired.

Police said the man, who has a criminal history, barricaded himself inside the home when officers arrived.

He was taken into custody without incident by West Metro SWAT just before 6:30 a.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

Police earlier advised residents in reverse emergency notification calls to stay out of the area. West 26th Avenue and Ames Street were closed during the standoff.