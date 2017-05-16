If you are one of the unlucky people whose car got hammered last week by the hail listen up! Michael Dunwoody from Extreme Auto Works is here to help you! Michael shares with us his insight on why it is so important to have hail damage repaired on your car right away. Michael and Extreme Autoworks have a great deal for you receive up to a $500 discount on your hail damage repair. Call Extreme Autoworks now to get all the details. 303.233.0033
Repair Hail Damage on Your Car
-
Protect your skin in your car
-
Contractors booked as storm repairs get underway across metro Denver
-
22 tornadoes rip through the Midwest; 3 people killed
-
How to avoid repair scams after storm damage
-
Nursery: Hail is Mother Nature’s way of pruning
-
-
Severe hailstorm damages apartments near Regis University
-
Severe storms make for treacherous evening commute
-
Colorado car insurance rates increasing 15 percent or more
-
Damage from severe storm shuts down Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood
-
Consumer Reports: What’s covered under homeowners insurance?
-
-
Hail damages several high-end vehicles at Lakewood dealerships
-
Hail season approaches, potential costs in the billions
-
Laradon School in Denver to reopen Monday after destructive hailstorm