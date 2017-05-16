× Playground for special needs children ruined

DENVER — The children at the Inspiring Talkers Therapy and Learning Center are showing great strides in learning.

Many are coping with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism and they need a safe playground.

Owner Brandi-Lynn Greig said, “We need an enclosed space so they won’t go into parking lots or on the highway.”

Four months ago, Greig said she hired the Great Decks and Fencing company to build a safety fence after raising $15,000 for the project, but most of the fence fell to pieces just one week after it was installed.

“It had only been buried 6 inches in the ground instead of the 2-3 feet that was required. Now we have nothing, it is heartbreaking,” Greig said.

Just cleaning up the mess will cost an extra $3,000.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help build the playground.

FOX31 Problem Solvers tried to reach the contractor but found the phone number is either changed or disconnected.

The business has an A- rating with the Better Business Bureau but is not listed with the state Department of Regulatory Agencies.

Greig said she wishes she would have checked out the business before handing over so much money. She also has a message for the contractor, “I hope that you can find it in your heart to do right for our kids, right for the families.”