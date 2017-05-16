Paula’s Breast Cancer Treatment – New Clinical Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of National Women’s Health Week we want to share some valuable new information about Breast Cancer. Paula was diagnosed five months ago, and because she caught it early, stage one, she qualified for a new clinical trial called IORT, IntraOperative Radiation Therapy.

Here are the websites of Paula's breast cancer health care providers: WesternSurgicalCare.com, TheWomensImagingCenter.com, and RockyMountainCancerCenters.com

Paula is also a board member with Sense of Security, a local non-profit helping pay the monthly bills of Colorado breast cancer patients during treatment. Sense of Security is holding its annual fundraiser, "Distinctly Colorado", an amazing farm to table dinner and auction at Four Mile Historic Park, Saturday, September 16th. Tickets are $150 (which includes a $25 auction credit.) Please get your tickets online and join us for a fun evening and great cause!