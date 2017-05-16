Packing the perfect picnic basket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Michael Wismer from Kneaders shows us how to pack the perfect picnic.

You need to start with a high quality insulated picnic basket. You can find a picnic basket that has dishes, glasses, and cutlery already with it, or you can pack your own. Layer some re-freezable ice packs at the bottom of the basket for additional cooling before you pack your food. Start your lunch preparations with high-quality farm fresh ingredients so that your product will last longer and you get the best taste possible on your outing.

Solid Sandwich: You “Knead” This Club Sandwich.

Just like a well-prepared picnic, you want to pack your sandwich to ensure that it holds its form and stays pretty during the trip.

Start with a high-quality, firm bread (Focaccia, Ciabatta or French Country Sourdough from Kneaders).

Choose a firm cheese like Cheddar, Swiss or Muenster so that your sandwich has another level of reinforcement to the bread and holds its shape longer.

Choose high-quality hardy deli meat (ham, roast beef, pastrami are great options).

Season your meat and rub it in slightly, so that the flavor really takes hold of the meat and drizzle your finishing sauce over the meat. (Choose a zesty sauce, like a creamy Italian, so the bulk of the product doesn’t slip out of the sandwich you are building.)

Pack your fresh ingredients on top of the meat (such as basil, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, etc.)

Once your sandwich is packed, wrap it tightly with cling wrap and put a deli toothpick in it to hold it nicely.

Sturdy Side: Pistachio Cavatappi Salad

Start with a firm side. Pasta like the Cavatappi (or side of your choice) that Kneaders is using in our new Pistachio Pasta Salad this summer, is always an excellent choice because it holds its shape and doesn’t wilt if you are outside. Take your sauce on the side, so it is fresh when you want to eat it and it doesn’t start to break down the pasta while you are traveling You can add other firm veggies to your salad that stay firm like peppers, broccoli, celery, etc., or go with an entirely different salad like the Kneaders broccoli or fruit salad. Pack your side in a reusable container and put it in your insulated picnic basket to stay fresh while traveling and season when you are ready to eat.

Packable Dessert: Chill Out Packable Dessert: The Lava Flow Smoothie.

Because we usually picnic when it’s warmer weather, we want to choose a dessert that doesn’t melt. Soft chocolate or pudding-based desserts, anything with an icing, gelatin or sliced fresh fruit is not going to travel well or keep its shape. So, we want to go with a dessert that can be transferred easily, tastes great and will look pretty when we want to enjoy it. Smoothies are always an excellent choice because they are already pureed and can be transported easily in a cooler. Choose a hard, insulated smoothie cup to pour the smoothie in so that it stays cooler longer. After blending all the ingredients, fill the cup and leave an inch at the top, so you can add some additional ice. The additional ice will not only allow it to stay cold longer, but the extra room will allow it to melt without overflowing.

Ingredients:

1 lb. of shaved ham

1 lb. of shaved pastrami

1 lb. of shaved roast beef

1 bottle Kneaders Italian Finishing Sauce. (Available at Kneaders Bakery)

Fresh basil leaves (to taste)

Sliced Roma tomatoes

Sliced red onions

1 lb. Sliced Swiss cheese

1 lb. Sliced Provolone cheese

1 lb. Sliced Muenster cheese

Fresh ground black pepper (to taste)

Fresh ground sea salt (to taste)

Instructions

Cut the Rosemary Focaccia bread in thirds horizontally. Starting on the bottom layer, place a layer of Provolone, Swiss,

and Munster cheese.

Next layer with pastrami, ham, and roast beef. Season with fresh ground black pepper and fresh ground sea

salt. Drizzle with Italian Finishing Sauce, to taste.

Next layer on basil leaves, tomatoes, and onion. Cover with the middle slice of bread. Repeat. Wrap tightly with cling wrap. Refrigerate up to two days, but at least 8 hours.

When ready to serve, unwrap and cut into 8 wedges (serves 8 adults).

In a clean smoothie pitcher, add 4 cups of sliced strawberries. Strawberries should be sliced in half with the stems removed. Once strawberries have been added to smoothie pitcher, add ¼ cup of sugar and pineapple juice. Blend on speed NOTE: You may need to pulse the strawberries for a few seconds depending on the size of the strawberries. There should be chunks of strawberries in the lava. Fill a squeeze bottle with lava mix. Place in reach-in cooler until needed. Clean, wash, and sanitize work area. Put away all ingredients and tools.



