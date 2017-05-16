New weight loss therapy offered in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A new FDA-approved weight loss procedure is now available in Colorado. It requires no surgery, and no real downtime, but patients do have to swallow three balloons.

Dr. Shelby Sullivan at University of Colorado Hospital is offering the Obalon balloon system.

Kae Yoder was the first patient in the state to go through the process. “They place three balloons in your stomach to help you feel full, and you just can’t eat as much,” she said.

Kae chose the Obalon system because there is no surgery. Instead, on three different days, she swallowed a large capsule with a balloon inside and a tube attached. Dr. Sullivan inflated the balloons, then pulled the tubes out.

It was a quick and easy alternative to surgery. “I work Monday through Friday,” Kae said. “I can’t take time off of work. I can come in in the morning, get it done in 15 minutes, and then go off to work.”

Plus, working with a dietician helped her make better food choices. She said she lost weight and gained more energy.

Unfortunatly, she had to have the balloons removed three months early when she decided to move back to Ohio to care for her father. But she says she’s happy. She lost 20 pounds in 12 weeks.

This new Obalon system is available for patients who want to lose 30 to 100 pounds. Typically the balloons are removed after six months, and Dr. Sullivan said the weight loss is generally maintained.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, I’m going to feel hungry when the balloons come out,’ that’s actually not true,” Dr. Sullivan said. “It does really help people make those behavior changes so that they can have long term weight loss success.”

Dr. Sullivan said this balloon procedure is different from the liquid filled balloons because there is no surgery or downtime required. There are three small balloons placed instead of one big one, and there seem to be fewer side effects like nausea or vomiting.