Lightning strike causes Thornton house fire

THORNTON, Colo. – A lightning strike caused a home in Thornton to catch fire Tuesday afternoon, Thornton Fire Department said.

The fire burned in the attic of the home at 4348 E. 93rd Dr. around 4:13 p.m., officials said. The extent of the damage is not known.

The owners of the home were not home at the time. The Red Cross in Denver is assisting with the incident.

Lightning was part of a storm system that moved through the Denver metro area on Tuesday causing heavy rain and small hail in some areas along the Front Range.