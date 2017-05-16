Judge orders imprisoned Aurora man released after court re-imprisoned him 3 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora man mistakenly released from prison--then re-imprisoned to finish serving a 98-year sentence--will be going home soon.

It is news the family of Rene Lima-Marin has been longing to hear for three years.

It came courtesy of an Arapahoe County District Court Judge who ordered the release of Lima-Marin from prison.

Judge Carlos Samour Jr. made his decision in a 165-page court document.

He had heard Lima-Marin’s plea for a Writ of Habeas Corpus in a court hearing in December 2016.

His ruling came Tuesday, five months later. And it’s the most incredible news his family could have ever hoped for.

“I read: 'judge,' 'order' and 'freed.' And I just threw my lunch. I just started screaming,” said Jasmine Lima-Marin.

That was the moment, inside her car, glancing at email, she learned her husband Lima-Marin would finally be coming home.

It’s been a day of disbelief.

"I just feel like our prayers have been answered. It’s been an overwhelming three years and I feel like, 'whew,'" she sighed.

Those prayers answered by Judge Samour Jr. through a court document that orders the Department of Corrections set Lima-Marin free.

The judge wrote: “Requiring Lima-Marin to serve the rest of his prison sentence all these years later would be draconian, would deprive him of substantive due process and would perpetrate a manifest injustice.”

He also called the government’s actions, “conscience-shocking deliberate indifference.”

“There’s no better way to put it, his wording is 100% perfect,” said Jasmine.

Lima-Marin had served nearly 10 years for armed robbery when he was mistakenly released on parole.

When the court realized its mistake nearly six years later, they hauled him back to prison.

But in those years he changed his life: getting married, having children and finding God.

The judge said only his release results in justice.

“He doesn’t know what he did for our family. I want to thank him for giving Rene a second chance and giving our family a second chance, just putting our lives back together. I thank him from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Jasmine said she still doesn’t know exactly when he will be released.

But it can’t come soon enough.

He’s incarcerated at the prison in Canon City.

The last time Jasmine and their two boys saw him was at his court hearing in December