Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning to host ESPYs in July

BRISTOL, Conn. — Former Broncos quarterback will host ESPN’s ESPY awards this summer, the cable network said Tuesday.

The annual show that honors individual athletes and teams will be held July 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host the ESPYs and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” Manning said in a statement.

“The ESPYs have been a part of my life during my entire career. I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL.”

The show will air nationally on ABC.

Manning retired after the 2015 season after helping the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title. He was a seven-time first-team All-Pro selection during his career with the Indianapolis Colts and Broncos.

Manning’s choice is not a surprise. He routinely appeared in several humorous commercials during his career and has hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Last year, Manning was given the ESPY Icon Award along with Kobe Bryant and Abby Wambach.