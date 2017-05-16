Elementary school in Lakewood up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Built in 1947 as the North Lakewood Elementary School in Jefferson County, it is now up for sale.

For father and son real estate team, Tim and T. Blake Rogers, the school listing was a first.

It is the second oldest school in Jefferson County, and was remodeled in 1965. In 1998 the building was converted to the McClain Community High School. In 2003 it was the home of the Sobesky Academy, a school for special needs kids.

Now, the halls are empty and have since grown silent. And the school is up for grabs. Over 29,000 square feet, two stories, 17 classrooms and an asking price of $2.8 million.

Team Rogers knows the school well, and they should, T. Rogers played basketball there as a kid, and father Tim was his coach.

For father and son, it was a visit to their past. After all these years father and son are still together, "...as a team. Just like we did when he was 10 years old running around on this floor," Tim said from inside the gymnasium.

Nothing stays the same. Everything changes. But thankfully, there are exceptions to the rule.