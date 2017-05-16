Chad Bettis finishes last round of chemotherapy

Just got done with my last day of chemo!! My family and I want to say thank you for all the support and prayers! We're eternally grateful for y'all. We are excited to move forward and start the process of getting back. Again, thank you! We love you! 👊🏻 #letsgettowork

A post shared by Chad Bettis (@cbettis35) on May 16, 2017 at 9:47am PDT