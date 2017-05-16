Chad Bettis finishes last round of chemotherapy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 23: Chad Bettis #35 of the Colorado Rockies poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 23, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Denver, CO – Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis says he has finished his last round of chemotherapy for testicular cancer. Bettis posted on his Instragram page this update, two months after doctors discovered the spread of his cancer.