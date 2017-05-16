× Boulder police need your help in death investigation

Boulder police need your help finding witnesses who may have seen or heard a man fall into a ditch near 1731 15th St. on Sunday, May 14, around 10:41 a.m.

Police got a 9-1-1 call reporting that a man had fallen into a ditch. When officers arrived, a by-stander was performing CPR on an unconsciousness male who was not breathing. The man was taken to Boulder Community Hospital where he later died.

The man sustained multiple traumatic injuries. Investigators are working to determine if his injuries were related to an accidental fall or another event. Anyone who many have seen or heard anything is asked to call Detective Kara Wills at 303-441-3482.

The name of the victim will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office after it makes a positive identification and notifies next of kin.