Boulder artisan hired by Netflix

A musician turned artisan is making headlines after his work was featured in one of Netflix's biggest shows.

Twenty-five years ago, John Allen Woodward discovered a passion for creating shoes, boots, belts and all sorts of other apparel.

At the time, he had been playing music in Nashville when a fellow musician (and boot maker) offered him a job.

"After about two weeks I decided that’s what I was going to do," Woodward said.

More than two decades later, Woodward's work is known around the world. He still uses the same tools artisans used more than a century ago to create his products. Which makes his work extra unique.

"That process still makes the best product," Woodward explained.

So, it should come as no surprise, when Woodward received a phone call with an unexpected request. On the line? Netflix.

"They were looking for a particular pair of red cowboy boots. Alligator with a particular texture," he said.

Netflix needed the boots for its popular show, 'The Get Down'.

"It was a challenge because each boot took six alligator hides to make," Woodward said. "And they were all different colors so I had to dye them a certain color red to all match".

Perhaps the most difficult request: to have them completed and in New York City for filming within four days.

"When they say four days you pretty much know the situation," Woodward added.

Not only did Woodward complete the boots and get them to New York on time, but he also blew the folks at Netflix away!

"They called me right away and said ‘We got the boots. They’re spectacular. Just what we needed! And they’re on the feet of the actor,'" Woodward explained. "It was really exciting to see something you made in front of millions of people".

To learn more about Woodward's work, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' 'Unique 2 Colorado' report.