Arrest made in triple homicide in Coal Creek Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday in the murders of three people in a home in Coal Creek Canyon.

Garrett Matthew Coughlin, 24, is accused in the killings.

The people who were killed were found on April 15 in the home in the 800 block of Divide View Drive.

Friends of the homeowners called police saying they had not heard from them for weeks. On a welfare check, deputies found three bodies.

The victims were Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker. All three had been shot.

Investigators also found a large stash of marijuana plants.

Detectives–through phone calls–were able to narrow down the deaths of the victims. After several days they brought Coughlin, of Lakewood, in for questioning.

They said just this past week they were able to interview him and match a gun he owned that was connected to the murders.

He was in the Boulder County jail on three counts of first degree murder as well as other charges Tuesday night. He was expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

